Quantcast

Lions Softball Splits Day with Emporia - KOAM TV 7

Lions Softball Splits Day with Emporia

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team split a double-header against Emporia State today, falling 12-4 in the first game, but rolling to a 6-2 game-two victory inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex for the team's first conference win of the season.
 
Game 1
Emporia State (9-14, 2-4 MIAA) came out hitting for the fences with three-straight doubles to pour in five runs after the top of the first. The Lions (9-14, 1-3 MIAA) responded with two doubles of their own to cut the deficit to three (5-2) after one.

Both teams went scoreless in the next two innings until the Hornets added on two more from the fourth to the sixth and increase their lead to five (7-2). First baseman Erika Lutgen provided a solo shot to left center to bring the Lions to within four, but it would end there as ESU tacked on five insurance runs in its half of the seventh to finish game one on top. 

Lutgen put up a 2-for-3 line at the plate with a run scored as well. Second baseman Lexi Ferrari also provided two hits, one in the form of a double in order to record an RBI.

Game 2
After going the distance of seven innings for a complete game yesterday, freshman Natalie Hamm did not look gassed at all, holding the Hornets scoreless through the first three innings.

Emporia scored one run in the fourth, but the offense gave Hamm a boost by scoring four runs on two singles and a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead.

The Lions registered two more runs to secure a four-run victory and the first one in MIAA play.

Angel Badalamenti scored a perfect 4-for-4 game two at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, while Ferrari went 3-for-3 and recorded two RBIs. Shelby Friend also reached base safely twice in four opportunities for an RBI and run scored.

Next Up
The Lions now prepare for their final non-conference tournament as they travel to St. Joseph, Missouri to participate in the HY-VEE Classic hosted by Missouri Western, leading off on March 16 against No. 9 Minnesota State (Mankato) at noon.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers Work to Ready Empire Market for Vendors to Sell in April

    Volunteers Work to Ready Empire Market for Vendors to Sell in April

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:30 PM EST2018-03-11 03:30:22 GMT

    Spring cleaning is  underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors  market April 28th.

    More >>

    Spring cleaning is  underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors  market April 28th.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma State Workers Association Promises Strike if No Pay Raise

    Oklahoma State Workers Association Promises Strike if No Pay Raise

    Saturday, March 10 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-03-11 03:01:10 GMT

    Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers. 

    More >>

    Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers. 

    More >>

  • 1 Day 22 Souls

    1 Day 22 Souls

    Saturday, March 10 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-03-11 01:58:59 GMT

    Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching.. The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States. "One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Or...

    More >>

    Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching.. The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States. "One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Or...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.