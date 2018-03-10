Lions Softball Splits Day with Emporia

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team split a double-header against Emporia State today, falling 12-4 in the first game, but rolling to a 6-2 game-two victory inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex for the team's first conference win of the season.



Game 1

Emporia State (9-14, 2-4 MIAA) came out hitting for the fences with three-straight doubles to pour in five runs after the top of the first. The Lions (9-14, 1-3 MIAA) responded with two doubles of their own to cut the deficit to three (5-2) after one.



Both teams went scoreless in the next two innings until the Hornets added on two more from the fourth to the sixth and increase their lead to five (7-2). First baseman Erika Lutgen provided a solo shot to left center to bring the Lions to within four, but it would end there as ESU tacked on five insurance runs in its half of the seventh to finish game one on top.



Lutgen put up a 2-for-3 line at the plate with a run scored as well. Second baseman Lexi Ferrari also provided two hits, one in the form of a double in order to record an RBI.



Game 2

After going the distance of seven innings for a complete game yesterday, freshman Natalie Hamm did not look gassed at all, holding the Hornets scoreless through the first three innings.



Emporia scored one run in the fourth, but the offense gave Hamm a boost by scoring four runs on two singles and a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 lead.



The Lions registered two more runs to secure a four-run victory and the first one in MIAA play.



Angel Badalamenti scored a perfect 4-for-4 game two at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, while Ferrari went 3-for-3 and recorded two RBIs. Shelby Friend also reached base safely twice in four opportunities for an RBI and run scored.



Next Up

The Lions now prepare for their final non-conference tournament as they travel to St. Joseph, Missouri to participate in the HY-VEE Classic hosted by Missouri Western, leading off on March 16 against No. 9 Minnesota State (Mankato) at noon.