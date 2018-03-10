MSSU Baseball Comes Back to Beat Lindenwood

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The 11th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team rallied from a 5-0 deficit to come-from-behind and defeat Lindenwood 7-6 today on Warren Turner Field.



Southern (16-3, 4-1 MIAA) got a game-tying 2-RBI single from Jordan Barba in the eighth and an RBI ground out from Alec Alvarez proved to be the go-ahead run. Cory Canterbury went 3-for-4 in the game with a run and an RBI, while Johnny Balsamo had a hit and two driven in. Alex Phillips and Alvarez had an RBI each, while Mike Million scored twice. Dan Lenz had a run and a hit, while Denver Coffee scored twice and had two walks.



Will Bausinger started and went five innings, striking out four. Corey Cowan threw three scoreless innings of relief and picked up his first win of the year. Brennon Covington pitched a perfect ninth and struck out his final batter to earn save number three on the season.



Lindenwood (10-9, 3-5 MIAA) got a pair of hits from Wes Degener and Drew Quinones.



After Lindenwood scored five in the second, Southern answered back with a run in the fourth on a Balsamo RBI single. Lindenwood got one more in the top of the fifth, before Southern answered back with an RBI double from Phillips to left center to make the score 6-2.



Southern then chipped away at the lead with a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Balsamo and another in the seventh on an RBI double from Canterbury. Barba and Alvarez's heroics in the eighth completed the comeback.



The two teams will conclude the series with a single game tomorrow at noon.