Pittsburg Library Hosts Irish Immigration Presentation

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations started a little bit early in Pittsburg this afternoon. The public library hosted a special educational session with Irish music and a history lesson. Maeve Cummings, an Irish immigrant, educated community members on the history of Irish immigration in America. Her husband Don Viney accompanied her, playing authentic Irish songs on guitar. Dozens of residents attended the event, which Cummings says is because many people are interested in their cultural heritage.

She says, "Well people are interested in where they came from. and especially as you get older you think back, you know a little bit more about life and the difficulties of being alive and you start wondering about how it all came to be."

According to the census bureau, more than 30-million Americans claim Irish ancestry. That's more than seven times the population of Ireland itself.

