Miami Man Killed in Truck Rollover Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.

42-year old Toby Foust was killed around 3;45 a.m. Sunday on US highway 59 three miles west of Miami. Foust's Ford truck rand off the road, he over corrected going off the other side of the road, then the truck rolled three times ejecting Foust. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report indicates he was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



