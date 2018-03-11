MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin

The Missouri Department Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.

Modot plans to create five foot wide sidewalks along 32nd street east of Range Line Road. That will include driveways into businesses and areas where asphalt currently serves as sidewalk. That will be removed and replaced. MoDot has planned maintenance work and resurfacing and that means the agency must also check for necessary improvements to meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

A pedestrian signal mechanism will be installed at the intersection of 32nd and Arizona across from Food for Less. That along with accessible corners at the intersection should help pedestrians cross. The corners will have a two percent graded slope and will include whats known as truncated domes.

Project manager Sean Matlock explained their purpose. "That's for someone who is visually impaired or blind. They can sense that they are coming up to a street and that they need to, uh, you know it alerts them that they are about ready to cross the street."

MoDot will also be adding sidewalks along Range Line Road between 14th and 17th streets later in the next year. The 32nd street improvements must be complete by the end of 2018.

Matlock said MoDot set its own goal of being completely ADA compliant by 2027.



