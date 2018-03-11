Quantcast

MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Missouri Department Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin. 

Modot plans to create five foot wide sidewalks along 32nd street east of Range Line Road. That will include driveways into businesses and areas where asphalt currently serves as sidewalk. That will be removed and replaced. MoDot has planned maintenance work and resurfacing and that means the agency must also check for necessary improvements to meet  American with Disabilities Act (ADA)  requirements.

A pedestrian signal mechanism will be installed at the intersection of 32nd and Arizona across from Food for Less. That along with accessible corners at the intersection should help pedestrians cross. The corners will have a two percent graded slope and will include whats known as truncated domes. 

Project manager Sean Matlock explained their purpose. "That's for someone who is visually impaired or blind. They  can sense that they are coming up to a street and that they need to, uh, you know it alerts them that they are about ready to cross the street."

 MoDot will also be adding sidewalks along Range Line Road between 14th and 17th streets later in the next year.  The 32nd street improvements must be complete by the end of 2018. 

Matlock said MoDot set its own goal of being completely ADA compliant by 2027. 


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin

    MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:59:59 GMT

    The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.  

    More >>

    The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.  

    More >>

  • Miami Man Killed in Truck Rollover Crash

    Miami Man Killed in Truck Rollover Crash

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:41:37 GMT

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.     

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.     

    More >>

  • Students Today Leaders Forever

    Students Today Leaders Forever

    Sunday, March 11 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-03-11 20:54:00 GMT
    These students are spending their spring break raking, shoveling and weeding,in efforts to leave Joplin a better place. They're on a "Pay it Forward" tour. "What it is is we travel to a different city slash state every day and do a service project in the morning and tourism in the afternoon" says Angela Severino. It's an alternative way for these Iowa State University students to spend their spring break. "It's a really good way because you're helping out o...More >>
    These students are spending their spring break raking, shoveling and weeding,in efforts to leave Joplin a better place. They're on a "Pay it Forward" tour. "What it is is we travel to a different city slash state every day and do a service project in the morning and tourism in the afternoon" says Angela Severino. It's an alternative way for these Iowa State University students to spend their spring break. "It's a really good way because you're helping out o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.