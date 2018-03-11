The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.More >>
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.More >>
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.More >>
Supporters of veterans are hitting the ground marching.. The Student Veteran's Organization chapter at Labette Community College organized "1 Day, 22 Souls" to bring awareness to the scary statistic of 22 veterans committing suicide every day in the United States. "One is too many. If you can give a veteran a purpose, they're less likely to commit suicide and more likely to be a helping hand in the community" says SPC. Jacob Rion from the Student Veteran's Or...More >>
