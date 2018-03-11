Quantcast

Goat Yoga - KOAM TV 7

Goat Yoga

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

The Carthage Humane Society raised around $600 Sunday with a goat yoga class. They even held the yoga session at the Carthage Humane Society, so the goats didn't have to travel to some stuffy studio!

Twenty-two people and 4 goats participated in the yoga class. The Carthage Humane Society will hold another goat session on April 15th, but participants must call ahead to reserve a spot.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin

    MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:59:59 GMT

    The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.  

    More >>

    The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.  

    More >>

  • Miami Man Killed in Truck Rollover Crash

    Miami Man Killed in Truck Rollover Crash

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:41:37 GMT

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.     

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.     

    More >>

  • Students Today Leaders Forever

    Students Today Leaders Forever

    Sunday, March 11 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-03-11 20:54:00 GMT
    These students are spending their spring break raking, shoveling and weeding,in efforts to leave Joplin a better place. They're on a "Pay it Forward" tour. "What it is is we travel to a different city slash state every day and do a service project in the morning and tourism in the afternoon" says Angela Severino. It's an alternative way for these Iowa State University students to spend their spring break. "It's a really good way because you're helping out o...More >>
    These students are spending their spring break raking, shoveling and weeding,in efforts to leave Joplin a better place. They're on a "Pay it Forward" tour. "What it is is we travel to a different city slash state every day and do a service project in the morning and tourism in the afternoon" says Angela Severino. It's an alternative way for these Iowa State University students to spend their spring break. "It's a really good way because you're helping out o...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.