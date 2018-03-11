Quantcast

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Food representing countries from all around the world helped raise funds for St. Peter's Catholic middle school in Joplin. 

The annual Munch Madness fundraiser allowed visitors to sample homemade dishes from Ukraine, China, Italy, Mexico and more. The event included raffles and other sales, with proceeds going towards school items and scholarships. 
 

  MoDot: More Sidewalk Improvements Planned in Joplin

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:59 PM EDT

    The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.  

  Miami Man Killed in Truck Rollover Crash

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:41 PM EDT

    The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.     

  Students Today Leaders Forever

    Sunday, March 11 2018 4:54 PM EDT
    These students are spending their spring break raking, shoveling and weeding,in efforts to leave Joplin a better place. They're on a "Pay it Forward" tour. "What it is is we travel to a different city slash state every day and do a service project in the morning and tourism in the afternoon" says Angela Severino. It's an alternative way for these Iowa State University students to spend their spring break. "It's a really good way because you're helping out o...More >>
