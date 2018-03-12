Quantcast

Southern Shuts Out LU to Complete the Sweep

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- Freshman Zac Shoemaker combined with two other pitchers to throw a shutout and the 11th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team got key RBIs from Mike Million and Denver Coffee and took out visiting Lindenwood 8-0 today to complete the sweep at Warren Turner Field. 

Southern (17-3, 5-1 MIAA) got a brilliant start from Shoemaker as he went seven and two thirds, striking out nine and scattering six hits to move to 3-2 on the year. Jared Flores struck out the only batter he faced on three-straight in the eighth and Cam Bednar threw a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout. 

Coffee went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and was just a home run shy of the cycle. Million drove in three and scored once, while Cory Canterbury had two hits and a run scored. Dan Lenz scored twice, while Alex Wheeler and Joe Kinder scored, as well. Alex Phillips had an RBI single. 

Lindenwood (10-10, 3-6 MIAA) got a solid start from Tyler Cassmeyer as he held the Lions scoreless into the seventh. Wes Degener had two hits. 

Neither team could mount any offense until Southern exploded for three runs in the seventh. With two outs, Lenz was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single from Coffee. Both scored on a triple from Million. Million would then score on an RBI single from Phillips. 

Southern then added five more in the eighth. Canterbury singled to start the inning and Kinder walked behind him. Wheeler then walked to load the bases. Canterbury scored an unearned run and Coffee cleared the bases with a triple to right center. Million added an RBI on a sacrifice fly to score Coffee. 

Southern will be back in action next weekend as the Lions travel to Nebraska-Kearney for a three game series with the Lopers. 

