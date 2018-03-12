Quantcast

Tank or Bank: Box Office Results (March 9-11)

Updated:

“Black Panther” eclipses $1 Billion worldwide! Even better, the Disney and Marvel film remains #1 at the box office for a fourth straight weekend.   But that superhero success also means Disney’s new release “A Wrinkle in Time” didn’t fair so well.   Here’s a look at numbers from boxofficemojo.com:

Hollywood Box Office (weekend of March 9-11)

  1. Black Panther                                     $41.1 Million
  2. A Wrinkle in Time                               $33.3 Million
  3. Strangers: Prey at Night                     $10.5 Million
  4. Red Sparrow                                       $8.2 Million
  5. Game Night                                         $7.9 Million
