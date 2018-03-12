Quantcast

Watoto Children's Choir - KOAM TV 7

Watoto Children's Choir

Updated:

The sweet sounds of the Watoto Children's Choir are headed to Joplin, Missouri tomorrow night.  KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Debbie Beck and Kathy Cowley from the Byers Avenue United Methodist Church to get details on Tuesday evening's performance plus find out how church members are serving as host families for the traveling children.

For more details on the Watoto Children's Choir head over to the Byers Avenue UMC Facebook site.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.