The sweet sounds of the Watoto Children's Choir are headed to Joplin, Missouri tomorrow night. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Debbie Beck and Kathy Cowley from the Byers Avenue United Methodist Church to get details on Tuesday evening's performance plus find out how church members are serving as host families for the traveling children.

