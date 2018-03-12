KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-12

Quantcast

MODOT SIDEWALKS

  • MODOT goes within Joplin city limits for a project to make safer sidewalks.  Schifferdecker Avenue is owned by the state and maintained by MODOT.  MODOT wants all the sidewalks along its roads to be ADA compliant by 2027.  A roughly 4,000 foot stretch of sidewalks from the intersection of Seventh and Schifferdecker to Perkins Street will be replaced.

GUN SAFETY PROPOSAL

  • The White House unveils new gun and school safety proposals.  They include a push to arm school faculty, improving background checks for those buying guns, and overhauling parts of the mental health system.  Left out of Sunday night’s proposal: increasing the age restrictions on some gun purchases.  The White House says that decision will be left up to a new school safety task force, headed up by Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

ANOTHER NOR’EASTER

  • Residents of the Northeast, still recovering from two nor'easters in less than a week, could be in for another powerful storm this week.  The National Weather Service says a system making its way up the coast could drop up to a foot and a half more snow in some parts of New England Tuesday into Wednesday.

