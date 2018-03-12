KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-12

The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.
