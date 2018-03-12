Kids Injured, Hit By Vehicle

"A lot of us had the thought Republicans control the House. We've got a Republican President in office. So gun rights aren't going to be the focus."More >>
A judge grants bond for the man accused of killing a young girl in Carl Juncion, MO. Jalen Vaden made an appearance at his criminal hearing this morning (March 12). He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.More >>
Two kids were flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in McDonald County, MO. The incident happened on Saturday (March 10) around 5:00 p.m. on MO 59 about a quarter mile south of Noel.More >>
