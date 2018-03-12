Kids Injured, Hit By Vehicle

Two kids were flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in McDonald County, MO.

The incident happened on Saturday (March 10) around 5:00 p.m. on MO 59 about a quarter mile south of Noel. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 8-year-old Olivia Komes and 12-year-old Tafadi Ruan were retrieving a ball when they ran out onto the road. Authorities say they were hit by a man driving a Chevy Suburban. The kids suffered serious injuries and were flown to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.