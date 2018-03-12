Red Cross Month Blood Drive

Quantcast

Clara Barton lived her life in service to others, and when she founded the Red Cross in 1881, officials say she formed a community of hope for people facing emergencies. 

March is Red Cross Month and to help honor the legacy of Clara Barton, they're asking for your help.  According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies.  All blood types are needed for victims of accidents to burns and patients of heart surgery, organ transplants, cancer, sickle cell disease and more.

A blood drive is being held in Pittsburg Thursday, March 22, from 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm, or Friday, March 23, from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm, at Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E. 4th, Pittsburg.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire, available at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or on the Blood Donor App, is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

