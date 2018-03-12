Vaden Granted Bond

A judge grants bond for the man accused of killing a young girl in Carl Junction, MO.

Jalen Vaden made an appearance at his criminal hearing this morning (March 12). He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Vaden had been living in the same home as Jayda Kyle in Carl Junction last November (2017) when she was airlifted to Kansas City for her fatal injuries. She passed away on December 1st.

This morning, Judge David Mouton set Vaden's bond with special conditions. Vaden must pay $750,000 cash or bond, which is 10% plus $250,000 cash. He needs at least $325,000 to be released on bond. Vaden will pay for his own electronic monitoring and will be placed on house arrest. He's also not allowed to be in the presence of minor children.

The court has set two dates aside for a jury trial, one in June and the other in July.

