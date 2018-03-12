Quantcast

McCullah Announces Candidacy for KS Sec. of State

"The Office of the Kansas Secretary of State is truly a special place. This small state agency is tasked with hundreds of constitutional and statutory duties and is one of the primary facilitators of Democracy and Capitalism throughout our State. As Secretary of State I will increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of the agency and make it easier and less costly for citizens to navigate state government" said McCullah.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Craig McCullah has announced his candidacy for Kansas Secretary of State on his Facebook page:

McCullah previously served as the Director of Public Affairs and Human Resources for the Secretary of State’s Office prior to being promoted to lead the agency’s Administrative Division that encompasses the Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology Departments. He resigned that post effective March 9th, 2018.

During his tenure at the agency, McCullah eliminated $40,000 in annual production costs of the Kansas Register and Kansas Administrative Regulations publications. He also led the procurement and management of a Uniform Commercial Code filing application that will eliminate approximately $250,000 in e-check fees per year.

Craig McCullah is the Treasurer of the Shawnee County Republican Party, a small business owner, and serves as an Infantry Officer in the US Army Reserves. Throughout his military career, he has conducted

operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Kenya, and Ukraine. McCullah is the recipient of multiple decorations, including the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Bronze Star Medal. He earned his Bachelor of Political Science and Master of Public Administration Degrees from the University of Kansas and resides in Topeka with his wife Angela, their twins Ally and Crosby, and stepchildren Gavin and Riley.

