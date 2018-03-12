Quantcast

Esau Announces Candidacy for KS Sec. of State

"The Kansas Secretary of State is charged with a special level of public trust – and requires a special level of competency to achieve and maintain that trust," Esau noted. "I have 35 years of information technology experience – the experience needed to meet the modern challenges and threats confronting the duties of the office."

Kansas State Representative Keith Esau has announced that he has officially filed to be on the Republican Primary ballot for the Office of Kansas Secretary of State.  According to his office, he was the first candidate to file an appointment of treasurer, the first to announce his candidacy, and now is the first to file the paperwork and pay the filing fee to be on the ballot for Kansas Secretary of State.

"While we must continue to be vigilant watching the front door of our polling places by ensuring proper registration and identification of all voters, we must now also keep watch on the back door –– defending our election systems, business filings, and lien records from electronic tampering and manipulation," Esau continued.

In a news release sent out, his office says Esau brings a wealth of knowledge to secure the critical information systems maintained by the KSSOS. His 35-year career in information technology as a software developer is augmented by a familiarity with elections and state information systems from his chairmanship of the House Elections Committee, service on the Joint Committee for Information Technology, and working on cybersecurity bills in the newly formed House Committee on Government Technology and Security.

They say Keith Esau currently represents Kansas House District 14, has a perfect attendance record, and has never missed a recorded vote in the House. He will bring this same work ethic to the Office of Kansas Secretary of State.

Additional biographical and campaign information can be found on the web at https://www.KeithEsau.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Keith4KSSOS/.

