Fort Scott, KS Spring Job Fair - April 24

Stacked boxed filled with medical supplies now sit in a former examination room in a clinic that has helped thousands of women over the years. "Every time I go visit the legislature or go talk before an organization, I tell them this. Within the last 12 months, we have had five women at this clinic who do not have medical care providers, and they presented with cancers. And we were able to treat those cancers, get them to the right locations to treat their cancers and ...

More >>