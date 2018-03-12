Neosho Business Expo - March 16, 17

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the 26th Annual Neosho Business EXPO Presented by Indigo Sky Casino. Over 100 Booths, 1000's of Dollars in Prizes! The EXPO will once again be held in the Neosho High School Cafeteria. Doors Open Friday, March 16th from 5pm to 8pm & Saturday, March 17th from 10am to 2pm.
"A lot of us had the thought Republicans control the House. We've got a Republican President in office. So gun rights aren't going to be the focus."More >>
A judge grants bond for the man accused of killing a young girl in Carl Juncion, MO. Jalen Vaden made an appearance at his criminal hearing this morning (March 12). He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.More >>
Two kids were flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in McDonald County, MO. The incident happened on Saturday (March 10) around 5:00 p.m. on MO 59 about a quarter mile south of Noel.More >>
March Game Night in Girard, KSMore >>
