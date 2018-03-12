Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24

Make & Learn Class
Faux Sugar Eggs Using Polymer Clay • Saturday, March 24
Sugar eggs have long been a favorite at Easter. We will make a polymer clay version featuring violets and little spring critters. While your eggs cure you will learn about the amazing wildflowers known as violets through an experiment, stories, and more.
