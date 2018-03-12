City of Pittsburg Events - March 13 - 17

Here are the City of Pittsburg events taking place this week.
Tuesday, March 13: Safehouse Crisis Center’s Bags to Riches Fundraising Event, 6:00 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Tickets can be purchased by calling Safehouse at (620) 231-8692. Cost: $35. Contact Chris Patterson at the Memorial Auditorium, (620) 231-7827. www.memorialauditorium.org.
Tuesday, March 13: Pittsburg City Commission study session, 4:45 pm, the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Commissioners will meet to discuss the updated Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan.Contact Sarah Runyon at (620) 687-0073.
Tuesday, March 13: Pittsburg City Commission Meeting, 5:30 pm, at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg.Contact Sarah Runyon at (620) 687-0073.
Tuesday, March 13: George Nettels Spring Program, 6:30 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Contact Chris Patterson at the Memorial Auditorium, (620) 231-7827. www.memorialauditorium.org.
Wednesday, March 14: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 1:00 pm, at Schlanger Park 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. City officials will break ground on Pittsburg’s first Dog Park, made possible by a generous $50,000 donation from the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation. Contact Sarah Runyon at (620) 687-0073.
Thursday, March 15: Young At Heart, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Participants will enjoy fun activities, fellowship and crafts. Must be 50 years of age or older to attend. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.
Saturday, March 17:Shamrock Shuffle 5K, 8:00 am, at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Dr., Pittsburg. Participants will be challenged to predict their finish time in this 5K race. Cost: Regular registration (Feb. 15 - March 9), $15, late registration (March 10 – day of event), $25. Contact Sara Vacca at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.
Saturday, March 17:St. Patty’s Softball Tournament – Coed. Entry fee: $130.00. Registration deadline: 5:00 pm Tuesday, March 13, (full payment required). Attendees must be 18 years of age or older. Contact Sara Vacca at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.
Stacked boxed filled with medical supplies now sit in a former examination room in a clinic that has helped thousands of women over the years. "Every time I go visit the legislature or go talk before an organization, I tell them this. Within the last 12 months, we have had five women at this clinic who do not have medical care providers, and they presented with cancers. And we were able to treat those cancers, get them to the right locations to treat their cancers and ...More >>
Darrell Gross has plead not guilty to charges that he stole money when working as a consultant to lead the Neosho, MO Big Springs Plaza Community Improvement District. According to a probable cause affidavit, in 2015, Gross had the state mail the CID sales tax revenue to his personal address. He then allegedly deposited that money into his business account. Authorities say he was also involved in the Hope Valley CID in Joplin. The highway patrol is investigating allegations that mon...More >>
Students, teachers, parents and the public are invited to hear from the candidates for the Pittsburg Community Schools superintendent position. The USD 250 Board of Education says it's in its final stages of the search and expects to have a new superintendent selected by the end of this week. The public is invited out on Wednesday (March 14) and Thursday (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. to meet the final two candidates; one each night. The session to learn about the c...More >>
Jalen Vaden
A judge grants bond for the man accused of killing a young girl in Carl Juncion, MO. Jalen Vaden made an appearance at his criminal hearing this morning (March 12). He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Girard Public Library Events: March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend) March 19th - Gen...More >>
Former MSSU Lion Dr. Jason Terry will return to his alma mater for a piano concert. Terry's concert will feature works by Chopin, Respighi, Ravel, Balakirev and Ginastera. In addition to this known and loved repertoire, he will also perform three movements from "Preludes in Jazz Style" by Nikolai Kasputin. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, in Webster Hall's Corley Auditorium. Terry graduated from Missouri Southern State University in 2009 and received his...More >>
Event: Auditions for Thing My Mother Taught Me by Katherine DiSalvino Dates: March 12 & 13 at 6:00 pm Location: Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre Auditions for Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre's upcoming production of Things My Mother Taught Me, a heart-warming comedy by Katherine DiSavino, will be held at the theatre next Monday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 13 at 6:00 pm. The play will be produced by special arrangements with Samuel French, Inc., with six performances set for May 11...More >>
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, March 13th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for March will be "Dealing with Diabetic Distress" with guest speaker Pam Anderson, Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker. Diabetes can be a lot of work. Learn how to cope with the stress of diabetes management. The program is free and open to the public. For more informa...More >>
Safehouse will host its 7th annual Bags to Riches "Ladies Night at the Derby" fundraiser and purse auction on March 13th at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets available at Safehouse, 231-8692. Must be 21 or older to attend.More >>
