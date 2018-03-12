Quantcast

City of Pittsburg Events - March 13 - 17

Here are the City of Pittsburg events taking place this week.

  • Tuesday, March 13: Safehouse Crisis Center’s Bags to Riches Fundraising Event, 6:00 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Tickets can be purchased by calling Safehouse at (620) 231-8692. Cost: $35. Contact Chris Patterson at the Memorial Auditorium, (620) 231-7827. www.memorialauditorium.org.
  • Tuesday, March 13: Pittsburg City Commission study session, 4:45 pm, the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Commissioners will meet to discuss the updated Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan. Contact Sarah Runyon at (620) 687-0073.
  • Tuesday, March 13: Pittsburg City Commission Meeting, 5:30 pm, at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Contact Sarah Runyon at (620) 687-0073.
  • Tuesday, March 13: George Nettels Spring Program, 6:30 pm, at Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Contact Chris Patterson at the Memorial Auditorium, (620) 231-7827. www.memorialauditorium.org.
  • Wednesday, March 14: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 1:00 pm, at Schlanger Park 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. City officials will break ground on Pittsburg’s first Dog Park, made possible by a generous $50,000 donation from the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation. Contact Sarah Runyon at (620) 687-0073.
  • Thursday, March 15: Young At Heart, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Participants will enjoy fun activities, fellowship and crafts. Must be 50 years of age or older to attend. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.
  • Saturday, March 17: Shamrock Shuffle 5K, 8:00 am, at Lincoln Park, 813 Memorial Dr., Pittsburg. Participants will be challenged to predict their finish time in this 5K race. Cost: Regular registration (Feb. 15 - March 9), $15, late registration (March 10 – day of event), $25. Contact Sara Vacca at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.
  • Saturday, March 17: St. Patty’s Softball Tournament – Coed. Entry fee: $130.00. Registration deadline: 5:00 pm Tuesday, March 13, (full payment required). Attendees must be 18 years of age or older. Contact Sara Vacca at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org.

  • Gun Control Uncertainty Draws a Few More Firearm Shoppers

    "A lot of us had the thought Republicans control the House.  We've got a Republican President in office.  So gun rights aren't going to be the focus."

  • Economic Security Corporation to Close Their Women's Health and Family Planning Clinics

    Stacked boxed filled with medical supplies now sit in a former examination room in a clinic that has helped thousands of women over the years. "Every time I go visit the legislature or go talk before an organization, I tell them this. Within the last 12 months, we have had five women at this clinic who do not have medical care providers, and they presented with cancers. And we were able to treat those cancers, get them to the right locations to treat their cancers and ...More >>
  • Man Pleads Not Guilty in CID Theft

    Darrell Gross has plead not guilty to charges that he stole money when working as a consultant to lead the Neosho, MO Big Springs Plaza Community Improvement District. According to a probable cause affidavit, in 2015, Gross had the state mail the CID sales tax revenue to his personal address. He then allegedly deposited that money into his business account. Authorities say he was also involved in the Hope Valley CID in Joplin. The highway patrol is investigating allegations that mon...More >>
  • Pittsburg Community Events - March

    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
  • Military Caregiver Focus Group - March 4, 17

    Sign up at caregivers-homefront.org/news-events/More >>
  • Fiddlers on the Route Festival - March 6, June 22 - 23

    Officials will announce details of the Fiddlers on the Route Festival on March 6th.  The festival featuring musical performances is June 22nd- 23rd.More >>
