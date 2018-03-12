USD 250: Meet the Candidates

Students, teachers, parents and the public are invited to hear from the candidates for the Pittsburg Community Schools superintendent position.

The USD 250 Board of Education says it's in its final stages of the search and expects to have a new superintendent selected by the end of this week. The public is invited out on Wednesday (March 14) and Thursday (March 15) from 4 - 4:30 p.m. to meet the final two candidates; one each night.

The session to learn about the candidates will last 30 minutes and take place at the Staff Development Center (300 E. 13th Street) next to Pittsburg Community Middle School.