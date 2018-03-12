Timken Job Fair - March 14

TIMKEN JOB FAIR

FORT SCOTT – The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces that The Timken Company will be holding a job fair Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 4505 Campbell Dr. in the Fort Scott Industrial Park.

Production Operators are needed and applicants are encouraged to complete the on-line application before arriving at the job fair by visiting www.timken.com/careers and searching zip code 66701. The current openings are for the night shift working Monday-Thursday 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., overtime as needed.

Timken is a world-leading manufacturer of belts, bearings, gear drives, chains, couplings, lubrication systems and related products.

For more information contact the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce at 620-223-3566 or call Timken at 620-223-0800.