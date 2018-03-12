Man Pleads Not Guilty in CID Theft

Darrell Gross has plead not guilty to charges that he stole money when working as a consultant to lead the Neosho, MO Big Springs Plaza Community Improvement District.

According to a probable cause affidavit, in 2015, Gross had the state mail the CID sales tax revenue to his personal address. He then allegedly deposited that money into his business account.

Authorities say he was also involved in the Hope Valley CID in Joplin. The highway patrol is investigating allegations that money was stolen from that project.

