PSU T.A.G. Week

Pittsburg State University is devoting this week to showing appreciation to university supporters (March 12-17). Thank a Gorilla, or T.A.G. week, kicked off today by recognizing multiple private donors. PSU advancement ambassadors placed red ribbons and tags on buildings around campus that wouldn't have been made possible without some outside help. Tagged locations include the Leonard Axe Library, the Kansas Technology Center and Carnie Smith Stadium.
"A lot of us had the thought Republicans control the House. We've got a Republican President in office. So gun rights aren't going to be the focus."More >>
A judge grants bond for the man accused of killing a young girl in Carl Juncion, MO. Jalen Vaden made an appearance at his criminal hearing this morning (March 12). He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.More >>
Two kids were flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in McDonald County, MO. The incident happened on Saturday (March 10) around 5:00 p.m. on MO 59 about a quarter mile south of Noel.More >>
