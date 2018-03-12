Economic Security Corporation to Close Their Women's Health and Family Planning Clinics

Stacked boxed filled with medical supplies now sit in a former examination room in a clinic that has helped thousands of women over the years.

"Every time I go visit the legislature or go talk before an organization, I tell them this. Within the last 12 months, we have had five women at this clinic who do not have medical care providers, and they presented with cancers. And we were able to treat those cancers, get them to the right locations to treat their cancers and quite frankly we were able to save their lives as a result of it" says John Joins, the CEO of the Economic Security Corporation.

The three women's health and family planning clinics for the Economic Security Corporation will be closing down for good on April 30th due to funding.

"Each year we were having to take money out to cover the losses and the past two years, the losses have been substantial, 50 thousand dollars each year. So it came to the point where our revenues just didn't exceed our expenses and obviously we had to make a decision"

The ESC will be referring its patients to clinics like Access Family Healthcare and Planned Parenthood, organizations ready for the new patients.

"Joplin area residents can rest assured that we will take in as many patients as possible to serve the needs of our community regardless of patients' ability to pay. Whether you need STD testing and treatment, birth control, annual wellness exams, cancer screenings or other services, Planned Parenthood is here for you, with or without insurance" says Jennifer Burken, Planned Parenthood's health center manager.

Patient's can pick up their health records now until the three clinics close on April 30th, they just have to call the clinic ahead of time.

They have a list of places patient can go to on their website at https://escswa.org/departments/Womens-Health-and-Family-Planning.html