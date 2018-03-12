Carl Junction Girls Prep for Final Four

The Carl Junction girls basketball team is in the final four of the class 4 state bracket for the second straight season.

Last year the Bulldogs made it to the state semifinals, but fell one game short of the championship game, losing to Incarnate Word 47-24. We caught up with the team before they head to Springfield to try to make it to the state title game.

Carl Junction will face Miller Career Academy at 2:30 Friday afternoon at JQH Arena in Springfield.