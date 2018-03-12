Oklahoma Senate Republicans Tap Treat as New Leader

From Associated Press -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican from northwest Oklahoma City has been picked by his GOP colleagues to serve as the next leader of the Oklahoma Senate.

Sen. Greg Treat was elected Senate President Pro Tempore-designate by acclamation after several potential opponents withdrew from consideration.

Treat was elected in a special election in 2011 has served in the Senate's No. 2 spot as majority floor leader for the last two legislative sessions. He will replace Sen. Mike Schulz, who is term-limited.

Treat won't be term-limited until 2024 because he finished the unexpired term of Todd Lamb, who left the Senate to be lieutenant governor.

Treat is a longtime Republican Party political strategist who previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn.

He is expected to be formally elected to the post in January.