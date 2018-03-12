Police Make 47 Arrests During Celebration

From Associated Press -

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Police say they arrested 47 people and issued 494 citations during this year's Fake Patty's Day celebration in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release Monday that law enforcement responded to 287 calls from citizens during a period spanning from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Complaints included reports of parking problems, welfare checks, calls for disturbing the peace and reckless driving.

Police say that the crimes resulting in arrests included 13 for driving under the influence, 10 for disorderly conducted, seven for unlawful possession or consumption by a minor and two for possession of marijuana.

Police also issued 208 citations for possession of an open container, 54 citations for possession of alcohol by a minor, 156 parking citations and 33 for minors obtaining alcohol.