Gun Control Uncertainty Draws a Few More Firearm Shoppers

President Trump is unveiling his plans for new gun control policies, nearly one month after the school shooting in Florida. The plan calls for rigorous firearms training for some teachers and urges Congress to pass a bill to make the federal background check system more effective.

But the President did not official propose increasing the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21. Some Four Staters are still uneasy about the President's plan.

16-year-old Richard Stotts wants to get a riffle at 18 to help with his future service in the Marines.

"Get comfortable with the rifle," says Stotts. "I won't be scared. I'll at least know how to take it apart or something."

Stotts wants a rifle besides what he'll get in the military so he can practice at home. But he knows a lot can happen politically between now and then.

"A lot of people have different points of views," says Stotts.

Right now, the government's age restrictions are 18 to buy a rifle and 21 to buy a handgun.

"These political debates restricting gun owners' rights and the sellability of firearms, they can affect me pretty directly," says Brandon Kelley, owner of Rayzor's Edge Tactical in Joplin.

Kelley says he's seeing more customers worried about their gun rights being taken away.

"A lot of us had the thought Republicans control the House. We've got a Republican President in office. So gun rights aren't going to be the focus," says Kelley.

Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott recently signed legislation increasing the legal age to buy firearms to 21.

"I think rather than banning a specific weapon, we need to ban specific people from having any weapon," said Governor Scott.

Kelley says several of his customers wonder if new gun control legislation in one state will lead to several others nationwide.

"People start panicking," says Kelley.

President Trump is still considering the idea of a new federal law that would increase the legal purchase age of a firearm to 21.

"I'm in talks with my grandpa. He can get a rifle and I can just shoot his," says Stotts.

But Stotts says if he'll be old enough to be in the Marines. He should be told enough to buy his own rifle.

President Trump has asked Education Secretary Betsy Devos to form a commission to study the issue of raising the age to buy assault weapons to 21.