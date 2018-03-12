MSSU's CJ Carr Earns All-Region Honors

In just two seasons at Missouri Southern, CJ Carr established himself as one of the best to wear the green and gold.

Carr was named a 1st team All-Region selection on Monday. He finished the season ranked 5th in the MIAA in scoring (18.4 ppg) while also leading the league in assists (6.0 apg) and steals (2.2 spg).

Carr's All-Region selection adds to an already lengthy resume at Missouri Southern. He earned All-MIAA status in each of his two years with the team, and recorded 1,111 points. That point total is the third-most all time for a two-year player at Missouri Southern.

Joining Carr on the All-Region 1st team is Justin Pitts (Northwest Mo.), while Brady Skeens (Washburn) and Trey Lansman (Nebraska-Kearney) were named to the All-Region 2nd team.