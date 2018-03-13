Student Loses Battle With Cancer, PSU Mourns

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clark family, with his teammates and coaches, and with his friends and classmates," Scott said. "The loss of a loved one is never easy, but it's especially difficult when it's someone so young and full of life. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences on behalf of the entire Pittsburg State University community," said PSU President Steve Scott.

The Pittsburg State University community is mourning the loss of 22-year-old Jake Clark of Lee's Summit. He died Saturday, March 10, after having battled melanoma cancer since August 2016.

University officials say Clark was a senior majoring in management and marketing, and was on track to graduate in May with a bachelor's in business administration. He also was a member of the Pitt State baseball team.

"Jake was a very special person, said Tom Myers, head baseball coach. "He had a quiet humility about him and a natural sense of humor that drew the guys to him. We're so thankful that Jake was a part of our team. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. March 16 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Independence, Missouri.