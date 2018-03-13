Time Traveler Previewed at Branson

The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13). Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster. The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO.

Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin. They say it delivers high dimension, sensations and perspectives that differ with every car, every ride, every time.

Silver Dollar City is an 1880s style theme park established by the Herschend family in 1960.

This custom-designed, custom-engineered ride was more than two years in planning and construction, and is Silver Dollar City's biggest attraction ever with an investment of $26 million. For concept, design and development, Silver Dollar City chose coaster manufacturer Mack Rides of Waldkirch, Germany, founded in 1780 and family-owned for eight generations.

Time Traveler information from Silver Dollar City:

Fastest – Top speed of 50.3 miles per hour

Steepest - A 10-story, 90-degree vertical drop…straight down. Custom-engineered to have an immediate out-of-the-station, gravity-driven drop down an Ozarks mountainside

Tallest - Custom-designed for mountainous terrain with its tallest point at 100 feet

First & Only with Three Inversions - a Dive Loop, a Vertical Loop and a Zero-G Roll

First & Only with a Vertical Loop - A 95-foot tall loop

First and Only Double Launch – 0 to 47 mph in 3 seconds; 30 to 45 mph in 3.5 seconds

"This coaster's state-of-the-art controlled spin provides riders a unique thrill experience while still appealing to families," said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions, the initial advocate for delivering a ride like no other. Thomas says Silver Dollar City partnered with MACK because of their long-standing reputation of delivering many of the best and most innovative rides in the entire industry.

Christian von Elverfeldt, CEO of Mack Rides, traveled to the United States for the Time Traveler debut. "The car is the most advanced roller coaster car in the industry, featuring a free-spinning rotation on a launched roller coaster," said von Elverfeldt. "For the utmost comfort, an on-board magnetic brake limits the rotation speed to allow the most enjoyable ride experience."