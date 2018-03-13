MSSU #11 in National Rankings

The Missouri Southern Lions are still #11 in the country in the latest Collegiate Baseball national poll released on Tuesday.

The Lions are off to a hot start this season, going 17-3 through their first 20 games. Right now MSSU is in second place in the MIAA with a 5-1 record against league opponents, including a three game sweep against Lindenwood last weekend.

Missouri Southern will be back on the field on Friday, kicking off a three game series against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. For the Lions, it's their first road MIAA series of the season.

Click HERE for the complete Collegiate Baseball national poll.