PSU's Garvie Name MIAA Hitter of the Week

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University junior designated hitter Reece Garvie was named the MIAA Hitter of the Week Tuesday (Mar. 13).



Garvie, an Edmond, Okla., native, batted .722 with three doubles and eight RBIs as Pittsburg State posted a 4-1 record last week. Garvie enjoyed a pair of four-hit games – in a 12-2 win against Wayne State (Neb.) on Mar. 6 and in a 15-12 series-opening win against Emporia State last Friday (Mar. 9). He doubled twice and drove in four runs against the Hornets.



For the week, Garvie went 13-for-18 at the plate with six runs scored. He had a .889 slugging percentage and a .762 on-base percentage.