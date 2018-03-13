Quantcast

Kansas Tornado Story Debunked - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Tornado Story Debunked

Kansas Tornado Story Debunked

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

WICHITA, Kansas (AP) - A Kansas official has debunked a widely shared story that recently resurfaced on Facebook about a woman named Dorothy whose Oklahoma home supposedly flew nearly 130 miles before landing outside Wichita.

Sedgwick County spokeswoman Kate Flavin told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the story is not true.

The story was published in 2015 by the World News Daily Report and recently circulated again on Facebook. It claimed a woman named Dorothy Williams and four members of her family were carried in their Tulsa, Oklahoma, mobile home over northern Colorado before landing on an unoccupied car in Kansas.

"This is false; it did not happen," Flavin wrote in an email, noting the publication's website states the content is not true.

The story claims no one was injured in the home's 4-hour-plus flight amid winds that reached speeds of more than 220 mph. The story is accompanied with photos of storm damaged properties.

The website includes a disclaimer that states, in part, that, "All characters appearing in the articles in this website - even those based on real people - are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

    Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:19:22 GMT

         Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college. 

    More >>

         Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Child Found After Abduction Alert

    Joplin Child Found After Abduction Alert

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:03:58 GMT

    "We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."

    More >>

    "We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."

    More >>

  • Time Traveler Previewed at Branson

    Time Traveler Previewed at Branson

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:25:28 GMT
    Time TravelerTime Traveler

    The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13).  Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster.  The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin.  They say it delivers high dimension, ...

    More >>

    The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13).  Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster.  The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin.  They say it delivers high dimension, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.