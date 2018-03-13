Quantcast

MIAA School Has New President - KOAM TV 7

MIAA School Has New President

MIAA School Has New President

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect
___MIAA ___MIAA

From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lincoln University has named an official with a state university in New York as its newest president.

The university in Jefferson City announced Tuesday that Jerald Woolfolk will become the school's 20th president on June 1.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Woolfolk was selected after a six-month search. She currently is the vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at the State University of New York at Oswego. She also is a visiting professor and interim chief diversity and inclusion officer at SUNY.

Michael Middleton, Lincoln's interim president since July 2017, will continue in that role until Woolfolk takes over.

Woolfolk will replace Kevin Rome, who resigned to become president of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

    Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:19:22 GMT

         Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college. 

    More >>

         Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Child Found After Abduction Alert

    Joplin Child Found After Abduction Alert

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:03:58 GMT

    "We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."

    More >>

    "We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."

    More >>

  • Time Traveler Previewed at Branson

    Time Traveler Previewed at Branson

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:25:28 GMT
    Time TravelerTime Traveler

    The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13).  Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster.  The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin.  They say it delivers high dimension, ...

    More >>

    The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13).  Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster.  The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin.  They say it delivers high dimension, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.