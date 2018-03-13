Quantcast

Kansas Drought Declarations

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has declared a drought emergency, warning or watch across the entire state.

Colyer signed an executive order Tuesday following several weeks of abnormally dry conditions in all 105 counties.

He declared an emergency for 28 southern Kansas counties and a warning for 29 other counties in central and southern Kansas. The remaining 48 counties are under a drought watch.

The order directs state agencies to combat drought conditions.

It also opens up land in the federal Conservation Reserve Program for cattle grazing and temporarily lifts height and weight restrictions on trucks for easier shipping of hay into drought-stricken areas.

Colyer said the state must act because conditions are not expected to improve and "we need to get ahead of this as early as possible."

    Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

         Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college. 

    Joplin Child Found After Abduction Alert

    "We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."

    Time Traveler Previewed at Branson

    The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13).  Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster.  The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin.  They say it delivers high dimension, ...

