NEO Prepares for National Tournament

The NEO Lady Norse are headed to the big dance for the third year in a row. 

"Every year I challenge the kids that are coming back to say hey...it's your turn," says head coach Jim Rowland, "we've had a good sophomore group that's stepped up to the challenge...to get us back there."

Last season, NEO got bounced in the second round of the national tournament  by 8x champion Trinity Valley. This year, they'll have the Cardinals in the first round with revenge on the mind.

"We're trying to get a win," says sophomore Mikayla Shulanberger, "if (revenge) is what it's going to take then that's what it's going to take."

NEO is pretty hot heading into the tourney. Along with the Region II title, the ladies were crowned the OCAC champs for a fifth consecutive season, and have won 18 straight games. 

"I wish we could play tomorrow," adds coach Rowland, "I really feel like our momentum right now is really, really good."

The team will leave for Lubbock, TX on Saturday, and will face Trinity Valley Monday night at 6:00 pm.

