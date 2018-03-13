Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it.

Austin Banzet said before now a trip to the student union at night was a little scary and uncomfortable. “A lot of the lights were either not even working or would turn off when you walked by them,” said Banzet. “So, it didn’t feel safe. Kind of felt like you were in a back alley. You know how your parents say ‘Don’t go down a back alley at night!’ So we just wanted to make students more comfortable go to and from the dorms to the student union," The student body government sophomore representative explained.

Administrators listened and got LED bulbs to retrofit the old high pressure sodium bulb fixtures.

Mark Rasor, vice president of fiscal affairs at NEO said, "The LED lighting is so much brighter, so much more reliable. We walked campus several months ago and had several dark spots. This will take care of those dark spots.”



It’s not just an issue of safety, replacing the old lights with LED bulbs will save money for the college as well.

Rasor explained, "We figure a two year payback. The entire project on the center of campus was around nine thousand dollars. We're gonna save forty-five hundred a year on electric. So it’s kind of a no brainer."

Perimeter lights will also be replaced bringing the total energy savings to fifteen thousand dollars a year.

The college also added four hundred security cameras across campus for added safety near dorms and on parking lots. Something both students and administration agree works well with new lighting.

Banzet added, "That way, they can keep parking spots more secure from people breaking into cars and stuff like that."



And an evening photo shared with us by NEO photographer Carlos Diaz showed the brightness of the LED bulbs. Banzet said, "It's ten times brighter!"



And Rasor added, "It’s amazing. I walked campus the other night. We just completed probably within the last month the center quad here and the difference was amazing.”

Banzet added, “It makes me feel a lot more comfortable walking to and from campus and it gives me, kind of I guess, self-purpose to see that I'm helping out my fellow students."

The bulb retrofitting is being done by a campus electrician who's steadily working across campus. The work should be completed this year.

Rasor explained how the new bulbs have options for use. Click here to for a link to a web extra interview.