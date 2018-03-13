Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.More >>
"We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."
The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13). Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster. The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin. They say it delivers high dimension,
"A lot of us had the thought Republicans control the House. We've got a Republican President in office. So gun rights aren't going to be the focus."
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.
Northeastern Oklahoma A and M College is a national leader in producing Native American associate degree nurses. The publication "Diverse: Issues in Higher Education" put NEO at second on its annual list.
This year area high schools must implement a Missouri law that requires students to get training in cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.
A seven year old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a crash on private property on Route E four miles east of Diamond in Newton county.
Talk of a teacher strike seems to be spreading across Oklahoma. Teachers and other school staff are upset that the legislature and Governor failed to act on pay raises in the special session.
A multi-vehicle crash on the Oklahoma turnpike sent four people to hospitals.
