Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

     Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it.

Austin Banzet said before now a trip to the student union at night was a little scary and  uncomfortable. A lot of the lights were either not  even working or would turn off when you walked by them, said Banzet. So, it didnt feel safe. Kind of felt like you were in a back alley. You know how your parents say Dont go down a back alley at night! So we just wanted to make students more comfortable  go to and from the dorms to the student union," The student body government sophomore representative explained.
Administrators listened and got  LED bulbs to retrofit the old high pressure sodium bulb fixtures.
Mark Rasor, vice president of fiscal affairs at NEO said, "The LED lighting is so much brighter, so much more reliable.  We walked campus  several months ago and had several dark spots. This will take care of those dark spots.


Its not just an issue of safety, replacing the old lights with LED bulbs will save money for the college as well.
Rasor explained, "We figure a two year payback. The entire project on the center of campus was around nine thousand dollars.  We're gonna save forty-five hundred a year on electric. So its kind of a no brainer."
Perimeter lights will also be replaced bringing the total energy savings to fifteen thousand dollars a year. 
The college also added four hundred security cameras across campus for added safety near dorms and on parking lots. Something both students and administration agree works well with new lighting.
Banzet added, "That way, they can keep parking spots  more secure from  people breaking into cars  and stuff like that."


And an evening photo shared with us by NEO photographer Carlos Diaz showed the brightness of the LED bulbs. Banzet said,  "It's ten times brighter!"


And Rasor added,  "Its amazing.  I walked campus the other night. We just completed  probably within the last month the center quad here and the difference was amazing.

Banzet added, It  makes me feel a lot more  comfortable walking to and from campus and it gives me, kind of I guess, self-purpose to see that I'm helping out my fellow students."

The bulb retrofitting is being done by a campus electrician who's steadily working across campus. The work should be completed this year.

Rasor explained how the new bulbs have options for use. Click here to for a link to a web extra interview.

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:19:22 GMT

         Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college. 

