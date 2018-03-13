Quantcast

Groundbreaking for New Joplin Senior Living Center

Updated:

Local and state leaders help break ground for a new senior living community in Joplin. The Mission Hills Senior Living Community will have 54 units. Construction is expected to be finished by this winter (Dec.2018/Jan.2019).

