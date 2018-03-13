KOAM Facebook Live on Policy

On March 15th at 5:30 p.m., KOAM-TV will host a Facebook live event to gather input from you, our viewers, on what the television station's role should be in reporting school and bomb threats.

Considering recent events across the nation and in our viewing area, our newsroom is examining our policies when it comes to reporting threats, and we want to hear what you have to say. Currently our policy is not to report threats that appear to be hoaxes, or don't cause a widespread disruption in the daily lives of our viewers. Our upcoming Facebook live event, hosted by Dowe Quick, will examine our policy and if that policy meets the needs of our viewers. This discussion is about news coverage of threats, not a debate about gun rights, guns in schools or mental health needs, all of which are important issues that we will continue to address in our news coverage. We hope you will join us for this important discussion.