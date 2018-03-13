Lynn Jenkins Statement on Mike Pompeo

Quantcast

Washington, D.C. - Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) released the following statement after President Trump announced his appointment of Mike Pompeo to be Secretary of State: "With crucial negotiations on the horizon, it is essential the State Department be led by someone as intelligent and energetic as Mike Pompeo. Having known and respected Mike for many years, I know his dedication to this country is irreproachable and am so proud of the work he has done both in Congress and as Director of the CIA. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new position, and I am confident he will serve the American people well as we work to maintain our status as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world."

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.