Former PSU Receiver John Brown to Sign With Ravens

Former Pittsburg State wide receiver John Brown is heading to the Baltimore Ravens according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is expected to become official when free agency begins on Wednesday.

Brown was a third round pick out of Pittsburg State for the Arizona Cardinals back in 2014. In his rookie season he picked up 696 yards and 5 touchdowns. His breakout season came in his second year when he posted 1,003 yards and 7 touchdowns. He added another 517 yards and two scores in 2016, before injuries allowed him to play just 10 games in 2017. Last season he caught 21 passes for 299 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Brown played at Pittsburg State from 2011-2013, and was an All-MIAA selection in each of his three years as a Gorillas. He helped the Gorillas win the national championship in 2011, and finished his Pitt State career as the team's all-time leader in receptions (185), receiving yards (3,380) and receiving touchdowns(34).

Brown will join former Missouri Southern Lion Brandon Williams on the Ravens roster.