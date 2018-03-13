Quantcast

Pittsburg City Leaders Get An Update On "Imagine Pittsburg 2030"

     City commissioners in Pittsburg received an update today on the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan.
     It's aimed at growing the community and bringing in more jobs.
Joe Dellasega Couldn't contain his enthusiasm while presenting a few updates on the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 plan.
And with good reason - officials saying $300 million in construction projects, both new businesses and additions to existing facilities, bringing in around 1,000 new jobs.
Joe Dellasega, Imagine Pittsburg 2030 Chair: "I think it just is a testament to people working together and having shared vision, and then the people who are governing being able to have that and know the vision so you spend more time acting on the vision than you do sitting around saying what are we going to do next."
The original plan was drafted in 2010 and included four key areas of focus.
As part of the new draft presented, they've added two more - education - which will focus on both city schools and Pittsburg State University, and marketing, focusing on the city's brand and the way it advertises itself to potential residents, businesses, and visitors.
City Manager Daron Hall says what was lacking before, was focus.
Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager: "Everybody was searching for a vision maybe searching for a version of themselves, we came up with a process to pull everybody together."
Another big win for Pittsburg in the last year to draw visitors, a place for them to stay.
Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President: "So just in last year we increased our hotel capacity by 50% in just one year with those two new hotels."
The city of Pittsburg has already seen significant investments in new jobs and now officials say the challenge they've got to overcome, is new housing.
Dellasega: "We just had a couple from Boston, Massachusetts come here and spent the day looking at our inventory of buildings downtown for the opportunity of further housing, and they loved the community they were so impressed and they see the growth and they feel the momentum."
It's a momentum they hope to keep going strong.
     Another part of the plan...a goal of Pittsburg reaching a population of 30,000.
 

