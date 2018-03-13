Seeking More Money for Kansas Colleges

Cassandra Ngo is Pitt State's student body president and a member of the Kansas Board of Regents Student Advisory Committee. She's one of many Kansas Board of Regents representatives who regularly talks to Kansas lawmakers about the needs of Kansas colleges.

"Every year we've talked about higher education funding and how higher education continues to be cut, just because it's the easiest place to cut. They can't charge K-12 tuition like they can do to us. So the past two years that I've been, it hasn't been super effective in the tactics we've been taking," said Ngo.

Cassandra and the other members of Student Advisory Committee are trying a new tactic: getting the attention of the Kansas Supreme Court. The Gannon V. Kansas case is seeking an additional $600 million for K-12 schools, and the Student Advisory Committee argues that because the state constitution makes numerous references to the Kansas Board of Regents, higher education should be considered when providing funds to support public education in Kansas.

"They suggested we file an amicus curiae brief which means 'friend of the court.' Basically that means that we are not officially part of the lawsuit but that we have something to add to what is going on in the lawsuit. And specifically with that, we are trying to posit that within the Kansas constitution, part of that talks about higher education funding, and how in the educational interests of the state, higher education is included in that," said Ngo.

Last week, a motion to file the brief was filed. If accepted, the student advisory committee's amicus curiae brief will come next.