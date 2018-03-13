Seeking More Money for Kansas Colleges

Cassandra Ngo is Pitt State's student body president and a member of the Kansas Board of Regents Student Advisory Committee. She's one of many Kansas Board of Regents representatives who regularly talks to Kansas lawmakers about the needs of Kansas colleges.More >>
Cassandra Ngo is Pitt State's student body president and a member of the Kansas Board of Regents Student Advisory Committee. She's one of many Kansas Board of Regents representatives who regularly talks to Kansas lawmakers about the needs of Kansas colleges.More >>
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.More >>
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.More >>
"We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."More >>
"We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."More >>
The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13). Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster. The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin. They say it delivers high dimension, ...More >>
The first riders climbed aboard the Time Traveler today (March 13). Silver Dollar City says it's the world's fastest, steepest and tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster. The theme park's newest attraction debuts to the public tomorrow in Branson, MO. Park officials say a major difference between this and other roller coasters is the spin, which is not a teacup-ride fast spin but a 360-degree controlled spin. They say it delivers high dimension, ...More >>