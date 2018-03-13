Nevada Lions Club Member Honored

A long-time member of the Lions Club in Nevada Missouri says he was surprised to receive a high honor.

The national and local organization Tuesday recognized Leonard Ernsbarger with the "Key of State and Medallions." for recruiting 75 members during his 56-years with the Lions Club.

"I was just so surprised that this recognition was taking place today and so appreciative that I may turn to tears anytime", Ernsburger said. "I've had different awards in the past too so I didn't feel like I needed any recognition, further recognition, but I got one today and I really appreciate the Lions Club members for what they've done and what they're doing."

Leonard also has received the Lions Clubs International Melvin Jones Fellowship named after it's Founder Melvin Jones. The fellowship is the highest form of recognition from Lions Clubs International.

