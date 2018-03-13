Quantcast

Nevada Lions Club Member Honored

    A long-time member of the Lions Club in Nevada Missouri says he was surprised to receive a high honor.    
    The national and local organization Tuesday recognized  Leonard Ernsbarger with the "Key of State and Medallions." for recruiting 75 members during his 56-years with the Lions Club.
    "I was just so surprised that this recognition was taking place today and so appreciative that I may turn to tears anytime", Ernsburger said. "I've had different awards in the past too so I didn't feel like I needed any recognition, further recognition, but I got one today and I really appreciate the Lions Club members for what they've done and what they're doing."
        Leonard also has received the Lions Clubs International Melvin Jones Fellowship named after it's Founder Melvin Jones. The fellowship is the highest form of recognition from Lions Clubs International. 
  

    Seeking More Money for Kansas Colleges

    Cassandra Ngo is Pitt State's student body president and a member of the Kansas Board of Regents Student Advisory Committee. She's one of many Kansas Board of Regents representatives who regularly talks to Kansas lawmakers about the needs of Kansas colleges. 

    Safety Concerns Lead NEO to Add LED Lighting and Security Cameras

         Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M  have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college. 

    Joplin Child Found After Abduction Alert

    "We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."

