Kansas Bill Would Permit Sports Betting

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
     Kansas lawmakers are considering bringing sports betting to the state, but not everyone is on board
    A House committee hearing had a hearing Tuesday on a bill to allow the Kansas Lottery to offer sports betting in state-owned casinos, over the Internet and with mobile apps.
    The bill is a response to a U.S. Supreme Court case in which New Jersey is trying to overturn a federal law banning sports betting in all but four states.
    Hollywood Casino lobbyist Whitney Damron said sports betting should be limited to "brick-and mortar" locations to promote foot traffic. Damron argued that online betting and wagering with apps should not be allowed.
    Major League Baseball is neutral but wants both a share of profits and betting available on mobile devices if it is legalized.
    


 

