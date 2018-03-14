KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-14

A Joplin child is located after police broadcast an abduction alert to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Joplin police on Tuesday say they were called in reference to a three-year-old child who was abducted from a home. Police say the child was staying with his father's girlfriend. According to the JPD, two women entered the home and assaulted the girlfriend, then took the child to a State of Missouri Children's Division Building. Police say the incident was part of a custody dispute.