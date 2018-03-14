Pittsburg Updates Utility Billing System

The City of Pittsburg gives residents with greater flexibility in managing their utility usage and payments by updating its utility billing system.

According to the City, customers will be able to make automated payments over the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers will also be able to opt-in for email or text alerts for payment reminders and other changes to their water bill. The City says the improvements will help streamline its utility billing system and make it more convenient for residents.

Software updates are scheduled for Wednesday, March 21st from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. No payments or account updates will be processed during this time, but the City says you can still drop off check or money orders to City Hall.

Residents interested in receiving alerts via text message or email can sign up today by calling City Hall at (620) 231-4100, and updating their personal contact information and notification preferences.