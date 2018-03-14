Woman Dies in Head-On Crash

A Columbus, KS man is sentenced for a multi county chase in May 2016. According to the Cherokee County Attorney, Kevin Duncan is sentenced to 7 years in prison. On May 3rd, 39-year-old Duncan was driving erratically near a city park and making threats to children in the area. Authorities with Columbus Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office initiated a pursuit which continued in Crawford County reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Duncan ...More >>
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman has died after a head-on collision in Barry County. The crash happened yesterday (March 13) after 7:00 p.m. on Route W, about three miles west of Butterfield.More >>
The City of Pittsburg gives residents with greater flexibility in managing their utility usage and payments by updating its utility billing system. According to the City, customers will be able to make automated payments over the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.More >>
On March 15th at 5:30 p.m., KOAM-TV will host a Facebook live event to gather input from you, our viewers, on what the television station's role should be in reporting school and bomb threats. Considering recent events across the nation and in our viewing area, our newsroom is examining our policies when it comes to reporting threats, and we want to hear what you have to say. Currently our policy is not to report threats that appear to be hoaxes, or don't cause a widespread disruptio...More >>
Cassandra Ngo is Pitt State's student body president and a member of the Kansas Board of Regents Student Advisory Committee. She's one of many Kansas Board of Regents representatives who regularly talks to Kansas lawmakers about the needs of Kansas colleges.More >>
