Quantcast

Woman Dies in Head-On Crash - KOAM TV 7

Woman Dies in Head-On Crash

Updated:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman has died after a head-on collision in Barry County.

The crash happened yesterday (March 13) after 7:00 p.m. on Route W, about three miles west of Butterfield.  Authorities say 61-year-old Debra Heffington, of Wheaton, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Jacqueline Wasson of Purdy.  Heffington died at the scene.  Wasson suffered moderate injuries.

MSHP says this was Troop D's 21st fatality crash in 2018.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbus Man Sentenced in Multi-County Chase

    Columbus Man Sentenced in Multi-County Chase

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:39:24 GMT
    Kevin DuncanKevin Duncan

    A Columbus, KS man is sentenced for a multi county chase in May 2016. According to the Cherokee County Attorney, Kevin Duncan is sentenced to 7 years in prison. On May 3rd, 39-year-old Duncan was driving erratically near a city park and making threats to children in the area. Authorities with Columbus Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office initiated a pursuit which continued in Crawford County reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Duncan ...

    More >>

    A Columbus, KS man is sentenced for a multi county chase in May 2016. According to the Cherokee County Attorney, Kevin Duncan is sentenced to 7 years in prison. On May 3rd, 39-year-old Duncan was driving erratically near a city park and making threats to children in the area. Authorities with Columbus Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office initiated a pursuit which continued in Crawford County reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. During the chase, Duncan ...

    More >>

  • Woman Dies in Head-On Crash

    Woman Dies in Head-On Crash

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:28:01 GMT

    The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman has died after a head-on collision in Barry County. The crash happened yesterday (March 13) after 7:00 p.m. on Route W, about three miles west of Butterfield. 

    More >>

    The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman has died after a head-on collision in Barry County. The crash happened yesterday (March 13) after 7:00 p.m. on Route W, about three miles west of Butterfield. 

    More >>

  • Pittsburg Updates Utility Billing System

    Pittsburg Updates Utility Billing System

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:15:06 GMT

    The City of Pittsburg gives residents with greater flexibility in managing their utility usage and payments by updating its utility billing system. According to the City, customers will be able to make automated payments over the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    More >>

    The City of Pittsburg gives residents with greater flexibility in managing their utility usage and payments by updating its utility billing system. According to the City, customers will be able to make automated payments over the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.