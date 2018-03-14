Woman Dies in Head-On Crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman has died after a head-on collision in Barry County.

The crash happened yesterday (March 13) after 7:00 p.m. on Route W, about three miles west of Butterfield. Authorities say 61-year-old Debra Heffington, of Wheaton, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Jacqueline Wasson of Purdy. Heffington died at the scene. Wasson suffered moderate injuries.

MSHP says this was Troop D's 21st fatality crash in 2018.